Missourinet 7 a.m. News 3-23-2018

Top Stories: A man and woman are accused of stealing a car and then attempting to run over an officer while fleeing police in O’Fallon west of St. Louis. 35-year-old John Nenninger is charged with assault while 35-year-old Alesha Schmidt is charged with tampering with a motor vehicle. And The ex-husband of the woman Governor Eric Greitens had an affair with has filed a motion for a protective order from Governor Greitens. It says the ex-husband fears actions Greitens might take using his skill set as a former Navy SEAL.