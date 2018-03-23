Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / News / Missourinet 7 a.m. News 3-23-2018

Missourinet 7 a.m. News 3-23-2018

By

Top Stories:  A man and woman are accused of stealing a car and then attempting to run over an officer while fleeing police in O’Fallon west of St. Louis.  35-year-old John Nenninger is charged with assault while 35-year-old Alesha Schmidt is charged with tampering with a motor vehicle.  And The ex-husband of the woman Governor Eric Greitens had an affair with has filed a motion for a protective order from Governor Greitens.  It says the ex-husband fears actions Greitens might take using his skill set as a former Navy SEAL.

 