Missouri House Democrats preview 2018 session’s second half

Approving prescription drug monitoring program (PDMP) legislation is a top priority for Missouri House Democrats, when they return to Jefferson City on Monday.

House Minority Leader Gail McCann Beatty, D-Kansas City, briefed the Capitol Press Corps before the legislative spring break.

“For the second half (of session), we are hopeful that we can look at a real PDMP program,” Beatty says. “I have filed the fair housing fix so hopefully we will get an opportunity to see that.”

A PDMP is an electronic database that collects data on controlled substance prescriptions within a state.

PDMP legislation from State Rep. Holly Rehder, R-Sikeston, has not been referred to committee yet.

While Republicans control the Missouri House 115-47, Beatty says she’s excited about the candidates Democrats have recruited for the House November elections.

State Rep. Deb Lavender, D-Kirkwood, is calling on House Republicans to focus on a solution for seniors and the disabled.

Lavender says the GOP promised in September that there would be a solution in three weeks for seniors and those with disabilities, to help them stay in their homes.

“The only amendments (in the Missouri House Budget Committee) that came up were Democrat amendments to attempt to restore funding for those lines, and they were all voted down,” says Lavender.

Democrats are also calling on Republicans to restore provider rate cuts.

Beatty, Lavender and other Democrats briefed Capitol reporters.

Missouri House Republicans held a separate news conference, before the spring break.

House Speaker Todd Richardson, R-Poplar Bluff, says the mission of House Republicans is to make Missouri one of the most competitive economic environments in the nation.

The House has approved 158 bills, which Richardson notes is a record.

Richardson says the House will debate Pro Tem Elijah Haahr’s tax reform legislation when they return to the Capitol.

Haahr, R-Springfield, has a bill that would reduce Missouri’s highest personal income tax rate from 5.9 to five percent. It would also reduce Missouri’s corporate income tax from 6.25 to five percent.

Missouri lawmakers will return to Jefferson City on Monday afternoon.