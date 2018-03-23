Central Missouri fans from around the state will gather to watch Jennies championship game

The Central Missouri Jennies face their toughest task on Friday night. The women’s basketball program is taking on top-seeded and undefeated Ashland University (36-0) for the Division II championship. Ashland is the reigning champ. The Jennies are in the finals for the first time since 1985 and if fans are not making the trek to Sioux Falls, SD., there are multiple watch parties around the state.

Traditions Restaurant in Warrensburg will be showing the game as well as Fitter’s Pub and Players Restaurant.

For Jennies fans in the Kansas City area, there are three different watch sites:

Southside Bar & Grille: 1144 W 103rd St, Kansas City.

Johnny’s Tavern – Power & Light District: 1310 Grand Blvd, Kansas City.

Johnny’s Tavern – Lee’s Summit: 1660 SE Blue Pkwy, Lee’s Summit.

Fans in St. Louis can watch the game at the Budweiser Brew House in their Tap Room, 601 Clark Street, St. Louis.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.