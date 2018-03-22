Jennies advance to D-II finals in basketball

Central Missouri Jennies Basketball defeated No. 7 seed Union 70-57 in the semi-finals to earn their place in the NCAA Division II National Championship game.

Not only did the Jennies shoot 49% for the game, but the UCM defense held the high-power Lady Bulldog offense to a season-low 57 points. This is a team that entered the averaging 80 points.

Union entered the game as the best ball-control team in the country, turning it over less than 11 times per game, the fewest in the country. The Jennies defense forced 14 Lady Bulldog turnovers, getting seven steals and five blocks. The Jennies turned those 14 turnovers in 18 points, seven on the fast break.

The Jennies (29-3) have their toughest task of the season when they will face defending national champion and No. 1 seed Ashland (36-0) who defeated Indiana (Pa.) 92-68 in the other semi-final matchup.

The championship game is set for Friday, March 23 at 8:00 p.m. at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.