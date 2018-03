Top Stories: For the second time since 2014, the U.S. Supreme Court has blocked this week’s execution of convicted killer Russell Bucklew. Former Cape Girardeau County prosecutor Morley Swingle tells Missourinet Bucklew is the most evil person he’s ever prosecuted. And Defense attorneys for Governor Eric Greitens claim the grand jury that indicted him was never presented with a key photo to the charges brought against him.