Missourinet 7 a.m. News 3-20-2018

Top Stories: Fraternities at the University of Missouri are still studying a consultant’s report warning the Columbia campus to change the culture of the organizations. The Daily Tribune reports two fraternities have been shut down after facing assault and other felony charges while two others have been put on disciplinary probation for hazing. And an eastern Missouri doctor has been indicted for allegedly prescribing fentanyl and other opioids to women with whom he had personal relationships. The federal The Drug Enforcement Administration contends 62-year-old Philip Dean of Warrenton is also accused of lying to Medicare and Medicaid programs.