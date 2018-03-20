Jackie Stiles drops to third in all-time NCAA scoring

Monday night, there was an NCAA second-round game between Central Michigan and Ohio State that most in Missouri really wouldn’t care about the outcome. The Buckeyes lost, but their star player Kelsey Mitchell scored 28 points, and ended her career as the second-leading scorer in NCAA history, passing former Missouri State star Jackie Stiles who dropped to third. It was just in February of 2017, Stiles was passed by Washington’s Kelsey Plum for the top spot. Stiles scored 3,393 points in her time with the Bears.

Earlier this year, Stiles underwent surgery for ocular melanoma, a rare cancer. She had surgery on Feb. 2 and was back on the sideline Feb. 11 as an assistant coach for Kellie Harper. She finished out the season and her long-term prognosis is good.