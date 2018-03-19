Speaker Richardson: “Missouri has lost a humble public servant in Rep. Cloria Brown”

A veteran Missouri lawmaker who had been battling cancer has passed away.

State Rep. Cloria Brown, R-St. Louis County, died Sunday evening.

Brown’s office tells Missourinet funeral arrangements are pending.

House Speaker Todd Richardson, R-Poplar Bluff, has issued a statement about Brown’s death.

“Missouri has lost a humble public servant in Rep. Cloria Brown, and I have lost a dear friend. Amber’s (Speaker Richardson’s wife) and my prayers are with her family today. I am saddened that she was taken from us so soon, but I am so thankful for the impact she had in my life and so many others. Her loving spirit was on full display through her leadership of fighting for the victims of human trafficking. Rep. Brown was truly inspiring to all of her colleagues in the Missouri General Assembly and we commit to continuing her legacy of tireless work for the vulnerable people of this epidemic. Cloria will be deeply missed,” Richardson says in the statement.

Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard, R-Joplin, has issued a statement, which reads in part: “No one took their job more seriously than Cloria. If there was a community event, she was there to offer a helping hand.”

Brown’s House colleagues on both sides of the aisle have reacted to her death.

State Rep. Holly Rehder, R-Sikeston, tweeted, in part, on Monday: “She (Brown) was a genuine lady of grit and grace who made a positive impact in her district and our state. It was an honor to call her friend, she will be greatly missed.”

State Rep. Bruce Franks Jr., D-St. Louis, tweeted on Monday: “Rep. Brown was a great lady. My heart goes out to her family. I had known her husband Frank since I was about 21-22.”

Brown represented a swing district in south St. Louis County, a district that included Mehlville.

She faced Democrat Vicki Englund in five elections: Englund won in 2008 and 2012. Brown won in 2010, 2014 and 2016.

The seat was a top priority for both parties in the November 2016 election.

The Missouri House website notes Cloria Brown graduated from McKinley High School and from Washington University, where she earned a B.A. in information systems.

Before being elected to the Legislature, Brown worked for MasterCard International as vice president of information systems.

Brown also served on the Lemay Child and Family Center Board of Directors.