Missouri’s Blunt among Senators keeping pressure on Trump about changes to fuel standard

Corn-state senators, including Missouri Republican Roy Blunt, continue to urge President Donald Trump to resist making changes to the Renewable Fuel Standard – changes that aim to benefit the oil industry.

Five Republican senators—Blunt, Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst of Iowa, Deb Fischer of Nebraska, and John Thune of South Dakota—have sent a letter to Trump amidst rumors that he is considering the changes. The senators warned Trump that the consequences of such a move “would be severe and dramatic across the Midwest”.

The senators have also requested another meeting with Trump to discuss the issue. A March 12 White House meeting on biofuels policy has been cancelled and it’s unclear if or when that meeting will be rescheduled.

By Ken Anderson of Brownfield Ag News