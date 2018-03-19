Jennies basketball advances to Final Four

The 6th seeded Central Missouri women’s basketball team is headed to Division II Final Four after handing 3rd seeded Lubbock Christian University 72-62 in Sioux Falls, SD. Four players scored in double figures, led by Morgan Fleming who finished with 16 points. The Jennies will next play Wednesday to earn a spot for a national title.

Lubbock jumped out to a 12-6, but both teams stayed within three points of each other from the 4:09 mark of the first quarter until a three-pointer from Megan Skaggs gave UCM a 42-37 lead with 5:39 to play in the third. Lubbock cut the Jennies lead down to two on four different occasions, but UCM held off each charge.

The Jennies made 22 of 28 free throw attempts and outrebounded LBU 38-29.