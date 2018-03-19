House member wants to ban texting while driving in Missouri’s school zones

State Rep. Mike Henderson, R-Bonne Terre, is proposing to ban texting while driving in Missouri’s school zones.

“School dismisses and those kids are excited. They come running out of there and they’re looking a lot of times for either a bus or for mom or dad’s car,” he says. “They’re going for it as fast as they can and we have a lot of distracted drivers in that zone.”

Exceptions of his bill include texting to report illegal activity or a medical problem.

Henderson considers his proposal to be a happy medium, compared to an all-out statewide texting while driving ban.

“I think if this is a small thing we could do to protect them, that would be great. If we protect one child, it’s worth it,” Henderson says.

Missouri is one of three states that has not passed a statewide prohibition against texting while driving.

Under Henderson’s bill, he says law breakers would face a moving violation.

At this halfway point in the legislative session, Henderson’s legislation has not been assigned to a committee yet. The proposal is one of several life-saving measures that have been slow to move this session.

Other safety measures include a statewide texting while driving ban, a primary seatbelt law, a prohibition against domestic violence criminals from having guns and changes to dock regulations to prevent electrical shock drownings at Missouri lakes.