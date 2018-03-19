Drew for Lue…Missouri connections to Cleveland Cavs coaching shakeup

Cleveland Cavs head coach and pride of Mexico, Mo., Tyronn Lue is taking a break from coaching the Cleveland Cavaliers to focus on his health. The 40-year old left Saturday night’s game with an illness. It was the third time this season that his health has kept him from coaching an entire game.

Lue released a statement through the Cavs:

“After many conversations with our doctors and [GM] Koby [Altman] and much thought given to what is best for the team and my health, I need to step back from coaching for the time being and focus on trying to establish a stronger and healthier foundation from which to coach for the rest of the season. I have had chest pains and other troubling symptoms, compounded by a loss of sleep, throughout the year. Despite a battery of tests, there have been no conclusions as to what the exact issue is.”

Associate head coach Larry Drew will take over in the interim. Drew, a Kansas City, Mo. native, was a First-Team All-Big Eight player with the Missouri Tigers in 1980