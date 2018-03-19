Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / Drew for Lue…Missouri connections to Cleveland Cavs coaching shakeup

Drew for Lue…Missouri connections to Cleveland Cavs coaching shakeup

By

Cleveland Cavs head coach and pride of Mexico, Mo., Tyronn Lue is taking a break from coaching the Cleveland Cavaliers to focus on his health.  The 40-year old left Saturday night’s game with an illness.  It was the third time this season that his health has kept him from coaching an entire game.

Lue released a statement through the Cavs:

“After many conversations with our doctors and [GM] Koby [Altman] and much thought given to what is best for the team and my health, I need to step back from coaching for the time being and focus on trying to establish a stronger and healthier foundation from which to coach for the rest of the season.  I have had chest pains and other troubling symptoms, compounded by a loss of sleep, throughout the year. Despite a battery of tests, there have been no conclusions as to what the exact issue is.”

Associate head coach Larry Drew will take over in the interim.  Drew, a Kansas City, Mo. native, was a First-Team All-Big Eight player with the Missouri Tigers in 1980