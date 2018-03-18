TCU too much for Missouri State in WNIT

Missouri State’s fourth consecutive trip to the postseason came to an end Saturday afternoon with a 86-51 loss at TCU in the second round of the WNIT.

The Horned Frogs (21-12) went 14-for-23 from beyond the arc in the game for the best showing by an MSU opponent this season, while the Lady Bears’ basket seemed to have a lid on it for the final 25 minutes. Missouri State shot 25 percent for the game compared to 54 percent for TCU and trailed 43-35 on the glass.

Alexa Willard led the scoring with 15 points on 6-for-10 shooting, including 3-for-4 from beyond the arc.

Missouri State reached 20 wins for the 19th time in program history, and finished with a winning record for the 33rd time in 49 seasons … MSU’s 15 Missouri Valley Conference wins were the school’s most since the 2004-05 season