Central Methodist women’s basketball takes a 1-seed to OT before historic season ends

Central Methodist women’s basketball had one-seed Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) down 12 in the fourth quarter, but the Lady Lions came back to force overtime and eventually win 82-74 over two-seed CMU in the quarterfinals of the 2018 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Championships in Billings, Montana.

CMU tired with less than seven minutes to play after playing their third game in four days. Eventually a 14-4 run over the final six minutes and with 39 seconds led to OT.

CMU’s DaJonee Hale led all scorers with 29 points, followed by FHU’s Mallory with 23. Tiffany Pate had 12 points and 16 rebounds while CMU’s Brandi Henton had 19 points and 11 boards. Central Methodist was playing in the quarterfinals for the first time in program history and finish their historic season at 28-8