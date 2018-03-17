Mizzou men’s season ends in Nashville and now fans wait on the Porter’s to decide (AUDIO)

The Missouri Tigers men’s basketball team showed the same grit and character in the second half that they have all season, rallying from a 22-point first half deficit to trim Florida State’s lead down to six, but it wasn’t enough as the Seminoles pulled away for a 67-54 win in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Mizzou finishes Cuonzo Martin’s first season at 20-13, a twelve-win improvement over last year.

Kassius Robertson had 19 points for Missouri. Michael Porter Jr. scored 16 in what might be his final college game. To blame the loss on Michael would be wrong. He did all he could in just his second game back from surgery that caused him to miss the entire regular season.

Younger brother Jontay and fellow freshman Jeremiah Tilmon struggled against Florida State’ strong interior game. The big freshman for Mizzou went a combined 1-for-9 from the field with four total points, eight rebounds and nine fouls. Tilmon fouled out. His season ended in frustration as he felt a couple of calls should have been whistled against him.

Not only will the Tiger faithful need to wait upon Michael to make his decision, but there is also the possibility that Jontay could leave for the NBA. It is a goal of his, but whether that happens now or he returns to Mizzou for a second season will be determined later as well.