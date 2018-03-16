History making night for Missouri State women’s basketball

Louisiana Tech has a proud history of women’s basketball and in Thursday night’s WNIT opener at Thomas Assembly Center, the Missouri State Lady Bears accomplished something that had never been done before in the postseason…beat La. Tech on their home court.

Missouri State won 63-59 handing Louisiana Tech its first home postseason loss in the school’s storied history of 41 postseason home games.

Missouri State used an 11-0 run in the fourth quarter to help seal the victory. Down 56-51, Danielle Gitzen, Alexa Willard, Brice Calip and Aubrey Buckley combining for an 11-0 run that ended on a Gitzen free throw for a 62-56 lead with 29.6 seconds left.

Missouri State advanced to a second-round match-up at TCU, set for a noon Saturday start in Fort Worth.