Central Missouri’s Elite Eight run continues Monday

There are just eight teams left playing in Division II Women’s Basketball and the Central Missouri Jennies are back in the Elite Eight for the first time since 1989 with a trip to the Final Four up for grabs. The Jennies will back Lubbock Christian Lady Chaparells (31-1, 14-0 Heartland) on Monday, March 19 at 12 p.m. at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Notes courtesy of UCM Athletics:

• Central Missouri Jennies Basketball continues on to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament. After the tournament has been reseeded, the Jennies are the No. 6 seed taking on No. 3 Lubbock Christian. Should they win, they’ll move on to face either No. 2 Carson-Newman or No. 7 Union.

• Central Missouri defeated Augustana 81-42 in the Central Region Finals on Augustana’s home court to advance to their Elite Eight. It is their seventh regional crown in team history.

• There has not been a new coaches or media poll, so the Jennies remain ranked 10th by the WBCA Coaches and tied for 11th in the media poll.

Storylines

• This marks the 21st NCAA Tournament appearance in Central Missouri history. They now have seven regional championship crowns. This is their first since 1989. The Jens also won from 1983-86 and in 1988.

• All-time Central Missouri is 24-20 in the NCAA Tournament. They are 6-7 under coach Dave Slifer, having made seven regional appearances in 14 years.

• In the Central Region Finals, the Jennies 81 points were the most put up in any region final game and their 42 points allowed were the fewest in any game.

Central Missouri won the regional championship No. 7 with an 81-42 drubbing of Augustana on their home court. The Jennies scored 17 of the first 19 points and the game was never in doubt the rest of the way. Megan Skaggs and Paige Redmond each scored 20+ points to lead the Jennies. Redmond was named the Central Region Tournament MVP and Skaggs was on the All-Tournament Team.