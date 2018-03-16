Missourinet 7 a.m. News 3-16-2018

Top Stories: Greene County commissioners have selected architecture firms to design a multimillion-dollar expansion that is expected to more than double the county’s chronically overcrowded jail. The News-Leader reports the county will now begin negotiating a contract with the firms. And the Missouri Senate is trying to figure out how to fill positions on a board that’s investigating Governor Greitens. The ethics commission needs one more appointee before it has enough members to issue decisions, but the only person who can appoint members is the governor. Republican Bob Dixon of Springfield is extremely troubled by the conflict of interest that would arise if the governor even makes an appointment.