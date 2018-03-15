Woman faces murder charge for her role in deadly Missouri police officer shooting

Henry County Prosecuting Attorney Richard Shields has charged Tammy Widger with second-degree murder for her connection to last week’s death of Clinton police officer Ryan Morton. When officers arrived at the scene of the Clinton address they were dispatched to, the woman tried to assure them there was no reason for officers to be there.

Officer Morton eventually entered the residence, prompting the suspect to shoot him several times. Two other officers are also recovering from being shot. The gunman was later found dead at the scene.

Widger, 37, had been charged with two felonies after Morton’s death: possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and keeping a public nuisance.

The added charge alleges that the death of Morton occurred as a result of Widger, of Clinton, perpetrating those felony offenses. The continuing investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol revealed additional information that supports the amended charge.

The court has set Widger’s new bond at $100,000 cash only.

David Lee of Missourinet affiliate KDKD in Clinton contributed to this story