Bill Pollock Show–Live from Nashville. Florida State compares #Mizzou to North Carolina (PODCAST)

The Bill Pollock Show comes to you on location from beautiful Nashville, TN. I plopped myself down right in the middle of customers at Rippy’s and interact with a Mizzou fan (wearing Illini gear…seriously) and play the highlights from Mizzou’s media visit.

MPJ says he feels better. Jontay says he hopes he’s not nervous and exclusive to the Bill Pollock Show PODCAST, Athletic Director Jim Sterk. Plus, much more.

Actually, this podcast turned into such a train wreck when drunk Uncle Roger says Michael scores 40.