30-year sentence for man who killed former #Chiefs player

56-year old Ronald Gasser who shot and killed former NFL running back Joe McKnight was sentenced to 30-years in prison after he was convicted of manslaughter for a road-rage shooting incident in 2016 in Louisiana. McKnight was a high school football star in Louisiana, played college ball at USC and spent three years with the New York Jets before playing one year with the Chiefs in 2014.

During testimony, prosecutors admitted that McKnight was driving “like a jerk,” and that a five-mile chase that started in New Orleans, ended with Gasser following McKnight and shooting him after both vehicles stopped. Gasser argued self-defense.

Gasser was indicted on a second-degree murder charge. The jury voted 10-2 for the lesser verdict of manslaughter.