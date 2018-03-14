Students nationwide and in Missouri to walk out of class today

Masses of students from coast to coast, including in Missouri, are planning to leave class for 17 minutes today. About 15 Missouri schools have students participating in National Walkout Day as a show of solidarity with those lost in last month’s Florida school shooting.

The significance of the 17 minutes is to recognize the 17 people killed in the massacre.

According to actionnetwork.org, students are participating in the Kansas City and St. Louis areas, Maryville, Columbia, Joplin, Washington, Vandalia and Farmington.

Missourinet will have additional coverage on this story later today.