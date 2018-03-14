Missouri student about school walkout: “It’s not supposed to be political, anti-gun”

Hundreds of Columbia students in mid-Missouri participated in today’s national remembrance to honor those killed in last month’s Florida school shooting. Hickman High School senior Secunda Kariuki tells Missourinet affiliate KSSZ in Columbia that she wants some sort of change.

“It’s not supposed to be political,” she says. “I think a lot of people are taking it as something political, but it’s just to unite us with everyone that feels awful about what happened [in Parkland].”

Kariuki doesn’t not think the message was emphasized enough.

“My friend isn’t walking out because he thinks it’s anti-gun. I just think it’s a good unifying thing,” she says. “Even the shirts that we have, even the explanations about why we are doing, it’s nothing like anti-gun or pro-gun. It’s just we don’t want this to happen again.

Students from several other Missouri schools participated in today’s movement also meant to end mass shootings at schools.

Brad Tregnago of Missourinet affiliate KSSZ contributed to this story.