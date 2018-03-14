Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / Press Box / Bill Pollock Show–Matt Carpenter’s first game back w/the #STLCards, and the lowdown on Florida State vs #Mizzou (PODCAST)

Bill Pollock Show–Matt Carpenter’s first game back w/the #STLCards, and the lowdown on Florida State vs #Mizzou (PODCAST)

By

Hey, there is still time to enter your NCAA picks for the “Beat the Schmuck” bracket challenge. Your chance to beat Todd from accounting (who wins every time) and collect a customized Bobblehead trophy!

I couldn’t begin to explain what Stephen Hawking studied when it came to black holes, quantum physics, etc. but I share a couple of his quotes that you may find inspiring.

The Mizzou men play Florida State. Alison Posey the sports director for a TV station in Tallahassee gives us a look inside Seminoles basketball

Plus, hear from Matt Carpenter after his first game back with the Cardinals