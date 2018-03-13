Mizzou women grab 5-seed. (Pingeton, Cunningham, Porter VIDEO)

The Mizzou women gained their highest seeding since the NCAA championships moved to a 64-team bracket, locking down the 5-seed in the Lexington Region. No. 5 Mizzou (24-7) will face No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast (30-4) on Saturday, March 17, in Stanford, CA. Tipoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2. The winner will take on either No. 4 Stanford or No. 13 Gonzaga in the Second Round on Monday, March 19.

#Mizzou women 5-seed vs Fl Gulf Coast at Stanford. pic.twitter.com/UKITEuAgZ8 — Bill Pollock (@missourisports) March 12, 2018

Mizzou’s selection in this season’s Big Dance is the 12th in program history and the third under head coach Robin Pingeton. The Tigers have six all-time NCAA Tournament wins, with five of those coming by single digits, including Mizzou’s 66-64 triumph over South Florida last season.

Mizzou enters the NCAA Tournament having won 24 games, the most victories in a season since 1983-84. Sophie Cunningham talks about the team’s chances out west.

For the first time since 2001, the Mizzou men and women will be appearing in the NCAA’s together. Perhaps for the first time, four siblings will be in the NCAA Tournament at the same time. Michael Jr and Jontay for the men and sisters Cierra and Bri, who is a senior. Three of the four will suit up and play this weekend.