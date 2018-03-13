Missourinet 7 a.m. News 3-13-2018

Top Story: The Independence Police Department near Kansas City is investigating an apparent murder-suicide after officers were called to a home. The individuals were identified as 81-year-old John Longwith and 72-year-old Kay Longwith.
By Jason Taylor
