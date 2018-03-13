Missouri State women accept WNIT bid. Fourth straight post-season appearance

The Missouri State Lady Bears will play postseason basketball for a fourth consecutive season, opening play in the 2018 Women’s National Invitation Tournament (WNIT) Thursday at Louisiana Tech. The WNIT will announce the game time on Tuesday. The winner of Thursday’s game will play either TCU or Lamar, with a site and date to be determined.

The Lady Bears (20-11, 15-3) finished second in the Missouri Valley Conference, qualifying automatically for the WNIT as the highest-finisher in the MVC regular-season standings not selected to the NCAA Tournament. This marks MSU’s 22nd trip to a postseason tournament in 36 Division I seasons.

WNIT Bracket