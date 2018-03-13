Mid-Missouri man admits to kicking baby daughter who later dies

A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly kicking his baby girl who died shortly after. Columbia Police have arrested 20-year-old Cortavia Smith who claims he accidently kicked his six-month-old baby.

Smith then drove her to a Columbia gas station, where another family member was at. The girl went into cardiac arrest at the business.

In a press release obtained by Missourinet, bruises were found to the baby’s upper torso and head.

Smith has been charged with felony endangering the welfare of a child. He has a $500,000 cash only bond. Smith has asked for a reduction in bond. The court has denied his request.

He’ll be arraigned Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. in Boone County Court.

Online court records show no prior adult record in Missouri.

Brad Tregnago of Missourinet affiliate KSSZ in Columbia contributed to this story