Family donates to build new athletic stadium at Westminster College in Fulton

Students, faculty, and supporters of Westminster College in Fulton, Mo. were finally let in on the secret announcement that has been in the works. The hype surrounding “Something’s Stirring in the Blue Jay Nation,” was finally revealed on Tuesday afternoon.

Alumnus Kent Mueller ’62, from Paradise Valley, Arizona, joined a crowd gathered in The Historic Gymnasium via Skype to announce a gift of $3 million to build a new athletic facility on campus.

“Judy and I have been blessed in life, and one of our greatest joys has been to help give Westminster students the best academic experience possible,” says Mueller. “Westminster gave me the knowledge, tools, and drive to enthusiastically pursue everything I needed to be successful in my personal and professional life, and I want to give back so future generations of our students can receive the same excellent education I received here.”

Westminster Athletics donation https://t.co/EXztj0iIks — Bill Pollock (@missourisports) March 13, 2018

Phase I of the project, which includes turf, scoreboard and lights, will be completed in time for the 2018 fall Blue Jay football season.

Phase II encompasses the stadium structure itself, including bleachers, press box, concessions and restrooms.

The rest of the contribution will fund other athletic facility enhancements in Phase III.

“On behalf of the entire Westminster community, I want to thank Kent and Judy Mueller for their strong support of our students, programs and facilities,” said President Fletch Lamkin. “The Muellers were leaders during my first tenure as President of Westminster with their transformational gifts to make this a beautiful campus, and now they are stepping up to the plate once more to provide the quality athletic facilities our student-athletes deserve. This is great news for our students and prospective students.”

Mueller, a member of the Westminster Board of Trustees, is one of the early software industry pioneers in the personal computer industry and founded Mastersoft, Inc., which became the industry leader in document conversion technology. The company was sold to Adobe Systems in 1995.

Today he is President and CEO of Kent Mueller Ventures, a private equity firm he founded.