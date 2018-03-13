Former #Mizzou softball coach Ehren Earleywine named Athletic Director of Jefferson City Public Schools

After an extensive search, Jefferson City Public Schools announces former Mizzou softball coach Ehren Earlywine as its new Director of Athletics. Earleywine will begin his new role July 1, 2018.

“We are pleased to welcome Coach Earleywine home – to the JCPS family,” said Gary Verslues, assistant superintendent of secondary education for Jefferson City Public Schools. “Ehren brings a wealth of experience as a collegiate coach, a parent, an athlete and a former Jaybird. He has many professional connections at the regional, state and national levels that will be extremely beneficial to our district. He is a winner.”

“I am excited for the opportunity to help elevate JCPS toward becoming the premier district in Missouri once again,” said Ehren Earleywine. ” I look forward to working with the entire JCPS team of administrators, directors and coaches to make it happen. For me personally, it’s a beautiful thing that my career and my passion come together in the city and at the school I love most.”