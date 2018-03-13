Central Missouri Jennies win NCAA regional, advancing to Elite 8

No. 10 Central Missouri Jennies Basketball have clinched their first NCAA Regional Championship since 1989. The Jens had to take on host and No. 1 seed Augustana and walked away with an 81-42 victory over the Vikings.

The Jennies jumped out to a 9-0 lead and led by 17, 24-7, after the first quarter. Megan Skaggs and Paige Redmondeach scored 20+ points with Skaggs leading the way scoring 23 and Redmond right behind with 22. UCM held Augustana, who averages 80 points per game, to a season-low for points. The Vikings shot 24% from the field while UCM connected on 48%, including going 12-28 from behind the arc.

Central Missouri will find out their Elite Eight opponent Wednesday, March 14. The Elite Eight will be back in Sioux Falls, S.D. next week, with the first four games taking place Monday, March 19.

The Jennies are 27-3

In the other regional final with ties to Missouri, Drury University lost to host Ashland University. Number one ranked Ashland hit six free throws in the final two minutes to defeat the third-ranked Drury Lady Panthers 79-73. Drury battled from 14 points behind late in the third quarter to tie the game at 73-73 with 3:16 remaining. Drury finishes their season 31-3