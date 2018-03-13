Bill Pollock Show–#Chiefs add to their offense, first look at Florida State’s roster, and did the Porters set a record? (PODCAST)

I have a lot of things to get you caught up on, but I would like you to join my “Beat the Schmuck” bracket challenge. I’ll give you tips on how to fill out a competitive bracket that will keep you in it until the end.

1. The Porter Family may have an NCAA record for most siblings playing in tournaments at the same time

2. Chiefs giving Patrick Mahomes EVERY possible offensive weapon at his disposal

3. The Blues saved their season last night “Yeo, what’s up?”

4. Our first look at Florida State. I talk with Willie P who covers Clemson and has seen the Seminoles a couple of times. He says they’re good.