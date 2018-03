Top Stories: Springfield ranks number eleven on a top-25 list of cities where crime is soaring. The survey from 25 24/7 Wall St. reviewed FBI data for 200 metropolitan areas, noting Springfield is one of only a dozen to report a more than a 40% spike in the violent crime rate in the last five years. And a long-time mid-Missouri County Clerk has died. Boone County’s Wendy Noren pointed to health issues when she resigned from the post last June after being elected nine times since 1982.