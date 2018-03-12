Missouri town says goodbye to officer who gave the ultimate sacrifice

For the second time in seven months, the west-central Missouri town of Clinton will bury one of its police officers killed in the line of duty. The funeral service for Christopher Ryan Morton, 30, will be today at 11 a.m. at the Benson Center in Clinton (1008 E. Sedalia Ave.) The procession will follow to Knob Noster Cemetery.

Last Tuesday, Morton was killed by a suspect while responding to a disturbance call. Law enforcement investigators are still trying to figure out how officers were sent to the location where Morton was killed when the actual 911 call came from an address 15 miles away in the town of Windsor, Missouri.

Two other officers were also shot at the scene and are recovering from minor injuries. The suspect was later found dead at the location.

The first police tragedy the town suffered from was last August when officer Gary Michael, 37, was shot during a traffic stop. The community came out in droves to pay their respects to Michael and his family. Today is expected to be no different.