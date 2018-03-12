Bill Pollock Show–Why Kevin Puryear was praying that #Mizzou didn’t go to Wichita (PODCAST)

Nashville has been kind to Kevin Puryear. It’s where he hit the game-winning shot to beat Auburn in last year’s SEC Tournament game. The Tigers are headed back to Nashville and maybe there were some Mizzou fans hoping that an 8-seed in Wichita was the route to go, setting up a potential 2nd round matchup with Kansas. Puryear was “praying to God,” Mizzou didn’t go there. You’ll hear his reason.

Sounds like Jordan Barnett could play in the Tigers second-round game, but he’s suspended for Friday’s NCAA opener.

Here’s your chance to win! Play the Bill Pollock Show’s “Beat the Schmuck” contest! Am I the schmuck? Noooo…the schmuck is that guy in your office who wins every year. For the past year, I’ve been telling you how to beat Todd from accounting. Now you have what it takes to put together a winning NCAA bracket.

Details in the podcast!