Mizzou senior forward Jordan Barnett was arrested by university police early Saturday morning on the suspicion of driving under the influence.

A statement from MUPD states that Barnett was arrested at 3:26 a.m. for failure to drive in a single lane and suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

The basketball program issued a statement that says “The program is aware that Jordan Barnett was involved in an incident last night. The program will have no further comment at this time.”