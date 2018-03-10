Billikens eliminated at Atlantic 10 tourney by Davidson

No. 3 Davidson eliminated No. 6 Saint Louis from the Atlantic 10 Conference Men’s Basketball Championship with a 78-60 win Friday night in a quarterfinal round matchup at Capital One Arena.

The Billikens dip to 17-16 overall. Davidson (19-11) advances to face St. Bonaventure tomorrow in the A-10 semifinals.

SLU senior guard Davell Roby led the way for the Billikens with 26 points. He was 8-of-15 from the field and 6-of-9 from 3-point range. The six treys tied a career high.

Junior guard Javon Bess finished with 13 points and a team-high seven rebounds. Jalen Johnson also scored in double figures with 10 points.

Davidson, which shot 54.9 percent from the field, was led by Peyton Aldridge’s 35 points. He was 13-of-19 from the field and 6-of-6 from 3-point range.

SLU trailed by as much as 26 in the first half, but the resilient Billikens battled back. SLU pulled to within 13 of the lead midway through the second half on the strength of a big second half by Roby. He scored 20 points in the second half and hit four triples.