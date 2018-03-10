Bill Pollock Show–It wasn’t going to be easy for #Mizzou at the #SECTourney (PODCAST)

You’re a fan, I get it. You hoped for the best, that Michael would come out on score 20 with 10 rebounds and four or five blocked shots but in reality, you know the game against Georgia wasn’t going to be easy. I’m not saying that I expected Mizzou to lose, but after taking a few hours to digest what I saw, what I heard and what I felt, the game ultimately turned into a battle that I expected.

There were so many variables, from injuries, cold shooting, finding a way to get Michael involved, the foul trouble–don’t get me started on the foul trouble (Ok, yeah I have thoughts on that)–with all of that “stuff” going on, it was amazing that in the end Mizzou still had a chance to win this game.

That game on Thursday showed me the difference in talent between the Tigers and Bulldogs, but despite everything Mizzou was up against, they came up just short.