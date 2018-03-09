Arrangements for fallen western Missouri police officer set

Funeral arrangements have been made for Clinton Police officer Ryan Morton.

Visitation will be Sunday from 2-6 p.m. at the Benson Center in Clinton (1008 E. Sedalia Ave.) The funeral service at the same location will take place at the same location Monday at 11 a.m. The procession will follow to Knob Noster Cemetary.

Morton was killed by a suspect while responding to a disturbance call late Tuesday night in western Missouri’s Clinton. Law enforcement investigators are still trying to find out how officers were sent to the location where Morton was killed when the actual 9-1-1 call came from an address 15 miles away in the town of Windsor, Missouri.

Friends have started a GoFundMe page to help Morton’s family.