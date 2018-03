Top Stories: Fulton Police in mid-Missouri have arrested a student on felony charges for making a terrorist threat. Officers say the 17-year-old told classmates at Fulton High School yesterday “not to come to school tomorrow” because something might happen. And the woman accused of bullying a co-worker, and causing his suicide, has pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors say Harley Branham she bullied Kenneth Suttner at the Fayette Dairy Queen in mid-Missouri, leading to his suicide in 2016.