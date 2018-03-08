Early exit gives #Mizzou time to work Porter Jr back into the offense

Poor shooting, foul trouble, at times lackluster defense and an offense that looked out of sorts with the return of Michael Porter Jr. There were many issues in the Missouri Tigers 62-60 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs on Thursday afternoon at Scottrade Center in St. Louis.

The good news is now Porter has a game under his belt and at least a week for Cuonzo Martin to weave a projected lottery pick back into a system that still must rely on output from Kassius Robertson and Jordan Barnett.

Georgia head coach Mark Fox was proud of the way his team defended the Tigers. Mizzou was held to 34% shooting including just 8-of-25 from three-point range. My biggest issue was Michael shooting too much and Kassius Robertson and Jordan not shooting enough.

Porter finished with 17 attempts and the two seniors combined to finish with just 18. During Georgia’s 16-0 run in which the Tigers went nearly eight minutes without a point, Robertson says he wasn’t frustrated by his lack of attempts.