Sweeping utility legislation still taking shape in Missouri legislature

A proposal which has already cleared the Senate is very similar to a bill that has been approved by a House committee.

The measures cap rate hikes the power companies can seek before the Public Service Commission which oversees them at between 2.85% and 3% per year.

The bills also introduces a new accounting practice. It allows the companies to claim depreciation costs on infrastructure upgrades they make long before they negotiate customer utility rates before the commission.

David Woodsmall with the Midwest Energy Consumers Group, which represents large businesses, says that provision unfairly lets utilities isolate one expense when numerous elements determine their business conditions.

“What about other things,” said Woodsmall. “What about if revenues have gone up in the meantime. What about if other costs have come down, things that will offset that. They want to look at it in a vacuum. We want to look at it (though) all relevant factors.”

The provision, known as Plants In Service Accounting (PISA), is also opposed the utility watchdog group Consumer’s Council. The organization’s Cara Spencer says it gives advantages to Missouri utilities that don’t exist in other states.

“We would be the first state in the entire country to adopt this, and we really anticipate this having a very, very big impact on the home owner’s utility bills,” said Spencer.

Warren Wood, a vice president with Ameren Missouri, the state’s largest utility, says PISA is nothing new and has seen widespread use, both in the state and across the country.

“When you look across the country, 47 out of 51 jurisdictions have some sort of capital investment trackers for utility infrastructure,” said Wood. “35 of those 50 plus jurisdictions are specific to electric. So, there’s nothing new there. It’s something the regulators are very familiar with.”

Woodsmall with the Midwest Energy Consumers Group has other problems with the legislation as it stands at the moment.

He claims the provision allowing the Public Service Commission to reduce customer rates to account for big savings utilities get from corporate income tax cuts has holes in it. Woodsmall points to language allowing utilities to put off the rate cuts that are supposed to be implemented within 90 days after the bill becomes law.

“The utilities say, ‘Oh, but if we want to, we can ask the commission to not return it immediately and defer it for some point in the future’. Well, if the commission defers it, when are we going to get the money. It may be three, four, five, six, seven years before we get the tax savings.”

As part of the federal 2017 Tax Cut and Jobs Act passed by Congress, corporate income taxes across the board were slashed from 35% to 21%.

Soon afterward, large utility corporations across the country announced they would be passing their savings on to ratepayers. Ameren was less committed, announcing its support for the customer savings provision in the Senate bill after the issue became a sticking in floor debate.

Spencer with Consumer’s Council thinks the legislation’s economic development subsidies that gives deep discounts to large industrial energy users will hurt average residential customers.

“The economic development subsidies will only be applied to really large industrials,” Spencer said. “And those subsidies can be upwards of 40% discount. And that 40% discount that the really large industrials will get will be spread across everyone else, most importantly everyday average users.”

Ameren’s Wood says the rate caps still allow the utilities to make infrastructure upgrades while they keep costs low for customers. “It puts a cap on rates, a hard cap on rates for five years, well below what customers have been experiencing over the last decade,” Wood said. “And then at the same time, it enables incremental investment to build a smarter, more secure, more resilient grid.”

Utility bills in the Missouri legislature often refer to conditions which are specific to the size of the power company being regulated.

If the language singles out utilities with over a million customers, it’s referring to Ameren, while more than 200,000 but less than one million applies to Kansas City Power & Light, and less than 200,000 affects Empire District (which serves portions of southwest Missouri).

Woodsmall with the Midwest Energy Consumers Group says this phenomenon is the result of utility companies’ desire to have their individual needs addressed.

“We have full-time commissioners that are focused nothing more than utility matters,” Woodsmall said. “They’re paid to develop this expertise. And when they do, and they rule on behalf of customers, then the utilities get mad an run to the part-time legislators.”

Major utility bills have been debated for several years in the Missouri legislature. Language specific to utility rates was included in legislation during a special session in 2017 that was called by Governor Greitens to address economic issues in the state’s Bootheel region. Numerous lawmakers threatened to vote against that measure until the language was stripped from it and a consensus was reached for approval.