Porter Jr will play for #Mizzou in Thursday’s #SECTourney opener (VIDEO)

For the first time since the season opener, Michael Porter Jr will suit up and take the court for the Missouri Tigers when they open SEC men’s basketball tournament play tomorrow against either Georgia or Vanderbilt.

More from MPJ. How do you think he’s moving? #Mizzou pic.twitter.com/zEwSw8qX4u — Bill Pollock (@missourisports) March 7, 2018

Porter underwent back surgery on November 21 and less than two weeks ago was cleared by doctors to begin full-contact basketball. It was until yesterday, that head coach Cuonzo Martin said Porter told him he would be ready to go.

The timing of his return comes at a good time for the Tigers. Cullen VanLeer injured his ACL in Saturday’s regular-season finale and Jordan Geist is questionable after he’s been labeled as “under the weather.”

Martin said Porter would not start but will play as long as he can and won’t be under any restrictions.