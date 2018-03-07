One officer killed, two injured in shooting at residence in western Missouri’s Clinton

A police officer was killed, and two others injured during a shooting at a home in western Missouri’s Clinton last night.

Police were called to the house at roughly 9:20 last night after receiving a 9-1-1 call in which two women could be heard screaming in the background.

When officers got there, they exchanged in gunfire that was initiated by the suspect while outside the residence. Upon entering the home, one officer was shot, and two others were injured by gunfire from the suspect.

Police were subsequently able to remove the officers from the house and transport them to a hospital. According to Clinton Police Sgt. Bill Lowe, a SWAT scene was called to the scene. Its personnel entered the home and found the suspect deceased at roughly 12:10 a.m.

Sgt. Lowe said the two injured officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The two screaming women were not injured. The deceased officer was with the department for three or four years total and had returned to the force after Officer Gary Michael was shot and killed last August 6th.

The Tuesday night shooting marked the second death of a Clinton Police Officer in seven months to the day. Sgt. Lowe called the incident a tragic event for the city of Clinton and its police department.

Names of the officers and the suspect have not been released. Sgt. Lowe said the residence where the incident took place was previously known to Clinton Police.