:00 Hear from Kassius Robertson on the importance of winning in St. Louis

5:00 Is Michael Porter Jr completely healthy?

6:38 I call the restaurant on The Hill where Coach Cal says he will eat every night.

12:00 Drew Lock has a lot to take in before September. Hear from Derek Dooley

16:10 Carp to miss Opening Day for the Cards? Love the Royals signing Jon Jay

19:00 Did Deion Sanders get away with racist comments?