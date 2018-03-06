“Two long years in the making” — new steel mill to hire 400 in Bootheel

Missouri State Rep. Don Rone, R-Portageville, tweeted, “I am so excited to share this news with you,” an understatement from a lawmaker who was brought to tears speaking on the House floor a year ago.

Listen to Rone’s plea for a bill to spur industry in his district:

During a special legislative session — after some GOP in-fighting — lawmakers passed a bill aimed at reopening the Noranda Smelter and landing a new steel mill in the impoverished New Madrid area.

Friday, Rone, Gov. Eric Greitens, and other regional leaders will celebrate a revived smelter to bring 400 jobs. A new steel mill is still possible, according to city leaders.

“This project has been two long years in the making,” Rone said in today’s press release.

Missourinet visited the region and its business and political leaders a few months ago and learned about its economic struggles.

