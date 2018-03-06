Tiger, Kid Rock and Mark Wahlberg highlight 2018’s Legends of Golf event

Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris and Tom Watson announced plans for this year’s Legends of Golf event April 17 to the 22nd in Branson. Tigers Woods will host a kids clinic and Kid Rock and Mark Wahlberg will play in a celebrity skins competition. The tournament will include legends like Watson, Jack Nicklaus, and Gary Player.

The event will allow players to compete on the new Mountain Top Course designed by Gary Player.

Buffalo Ridge is an 18-hole public golf course situated in the heart of the beautiful Ozark Mountains. Regularly ranked among Missouri’s best public golf courses, Buffalo Ridge joins Top of the Rock as one of the hosts of the PGA TOUR Champions Legends of Golf tournament. Originally opened as Branson Creek in 1999, the course was purchased by Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris and revitalized in preparation for the first Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf tournament in 2014.

Top of the Rock Golf Course is one of the most amazing golf experiences ever developed. Johnny Morris, with the assistance of golf legends Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson, and Arnold Palmer, spent nearly 8 years crafting the Top of the Rock Golf Course out of the Ozarks landscape. The first-ever Par-3 course to stage a PGA TOUR-sanctioned event, Top of the Rock is Missouri golf at its finest. Located high above Table Rock Lake with tranquil waterfalls, meandering creeks, and lakes and ponds teeming with bass, the course is a true celebration of nature.



Schedule of events:

Tuesday, April 17 – Pro-Am

Top of the Rock & Mountain Top



Gates open at 8:00am

Play starts at 8:30am (shotgun start at both courses)

Wednesday, April 18 – Pro-Am

Top of the Rock & Mountain Top

Gates open at 8:00am

Play starts at 8:30am (shotgun start at both courses)

Thursday, April 19 – First Round

Buffalo Ridge



Gates open at 8:00am

Play starts at 8:30am

Friday, April 20 – Second Round

Top of the Rock & Mountain Top

Gates open at 8:00am

Play starts at 8:30am (tee times at both courses)

Saturday, April 21 – Third Round

Top of the Rock & Mountain Top