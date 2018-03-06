Ted LePage returns to coach Blair Oaks football

Blair Oaks high school named former Jefferson City head coach Ted LePage as its new head football coach. LePage coached the Jays for 12 seasons before stepping down in December. LePage helped lead the Jays to the state semifinals in 2006 and 2008 and returns to Blair Oaks where he led the Falcons for five seasons.

LePage went 48-13 with the Falcons before taking the Jeff City job.

Blair Oaks welcomes new football coach, Ted LePage! #WeAreBlairOaks pic.twitter.com/Am9JtlIav5

— Blair Oaks Falcons (@WeAreBlairOaks) March 6, 2018

Former Blair Oaks head coach Terry Walker took the vacant Jeff City job in January.