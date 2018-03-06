St. Louis Circuit Attorney adds high profile members to team prosecuting Gov. Geritens

A high-profile attorney and a former FBI agent have been added to the team that’s prosecuting Missouri Governor Eric Greitens.

KMOV reports St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has hired Harvard Law professor Ronald S. Sullivan Jr., who has represented the family of Michael Brown, to assist in the case against Greitens.

The Governor has pleaded not guilty to a felony invasion of privacy charge for allegedly transferring a photo of his undressed mistress in 2015 while preparing a run for governor. A motion hearing has been set for 2 p.m. today to admit Sullivan onto the case.

KMOV also reports Gardner has brought Anthony Box onto her team, a licensed attorney in Missouri, with two decades in public and private sector investigative experience. According to the TV station, Box will assist with the continuing investigation into Greitens, but could also lead independent investigations of officer-involved shootings in the near future.

Gardner refused to tell KMOV whether her office had obtained the key photo Greitens is reported to have taken of his partially nude mistress without her consent. Prosecutors admitted last week they didn’t yet have possession of the photograph.

Gardner’s office had argued that the May 14th trial date set by Circuit Judge Rex Burlison infringed on their investigation. Burlison said he set the trial earlier than the November date prosecutors had argued for because of its destructive impact on the entire state, and because it’s a low-level felony proceeding with just three witnesses.

A spokesperson for the Circuit Attorney said the truncated timetable, and the need for an experienced team were the reasons Sullivan was hired, according to KMOV.

The TV station reports a spokesperson for Gardner said Sullivan, who will make $120,000, will not cost taxpayers extra money.

Meanwhile, a Missouri House panel investigating Gov. Eric Greitens’ extramarital affair and felony charges will hold its first hearing today. The meeting of the seven-member committee, which was unanimously approved by the House last week, is expected to be open to the public.

The panel includes five Republicans and two Democrats. Its composition represents the political make-up of the GOP dominated chamber and overall legislature, but some Democrats have contended the committee should be more evenly balanced to signal bipartisanship.