Mizzou – Robertson and Porter earn #SEC basketball honors

Kassius Robertson earned All-SEC First-Team recognition and Jontay Porter was named Co-Sixth Man of the Year, along with an SEC All-Freshman Team honor, as the Southeastern Conference office announced 2018 postseason awards, voted on by the league’s 14 head coaches.

Robertson ranks fifth in SEC games in scoring at 17.5 points per game and he finished the regular season ranking second in the SEC for both three-point field goal percentage (.444) and three-pointers made per game (3.3) in league play. The transfer from Canisius averaged a conference-leading 38.2 minutes per game, two minutes per game more than the league’s next closest player.

Porter averages 11.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 blocks per game during conference play.

First Team All-SEC

Jaylen Barford, Arkansas

Chris Chiozza, Florida

Yante Maten, Georgia

Kevin Knox, Kentucky

Kassius Robertson, Missouri

Chris Silva, South Carolina

Grant Williams, Tennessee

Tyler Davis, Texas A&M

Second Team All-SEC

Collin Sexton, Alabama

Daryl Macon, Arkansas

Bryce Brown, Auburn

Jared Harper, Auburn

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kentucky

Quinndary Weatherspoon, Miss. State

Admiral Schofield, Tennessee

Jeff Roberson, Vanderbilt

All-Freshman Team

Collin Sexton, Alabama

Daniel Gafford, Arkansas

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kentucky

Kevin Knox, Kentucky

Tremont Waters, LSU

Nick Weatherspoon, Miss. State

Jontay Porter, Missouri

TJ Starks, Texas A&M

All-Defensive Team

Donta Hall, Alabama

Anfernee McLemore, Auburn

Chris Chiozza, Florida

Chris Silva, South Carolina

Robert Williams, Texas A&M

Coach of the Year: Rick Barnes, Tennessee

Player of the Year: Grant Williams, Tennessee

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Juwan Parker, Georgia

Co-Freshman of the Year: Collin Sexton, Alabama & Kevin Knox, Kentucky

Co-Sixth-Man of the Year: Jontay Porter, Missouri & Lamonté Turner, Tennessee

Co-Defensive Player of the Year: Chris Silva, South Carolina & Robert Williams, Texas A&M